Mother’s Day Makeup

“Happy Mother’s Day !! I love u so much mom,” Sami captioned an Instagram photo with Richards on the holiday in May 2022, seemingly confirming that things between the two had turned a corner. “U have no idea how grateful I am to have u in my life 💗💐🥂.”

A source later told Us that the mother-daughter pair had “reconnected” recently and are “getting along very well.”