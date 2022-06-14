Switching Things Up

The Three Musketeers actor confirmed in September 2021 that Sami was living with him after her drama with Richards and that she was taking a break from school. “Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally,” Charlie told Us through his rep, Jeff Ballard. “We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”

A source exclusively told Us at the time that Richards was “saddened” by the drama and still loved Sami “very much” despite her change of address. “Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting. She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules,” the insider said. “She didn’t want to follow the rules. Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad.”