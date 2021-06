The Missing Ring

In June 2021, Giancola posted an Instagram video where her left hand was noticeably bare. Several days later at the opening of her new store, Sweetheart Coast, the former MTV personality again appeared without her engagement ring. “She was posing for photos with her left hand in her pocket,” an eyewitness told Us on June 14. “She was in a good mood. Had a genuine smile when she spoke to people.”