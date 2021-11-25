Good Chemistry

While they may never date IRL, Reeves is hopeful that they’ll be able to team up again on film. “She’s such a wonderful artist and person. And, you know, I think we have good chemistry,” he told Esquire in November 2021. “And it would be really exciting and interesting to get the chance to perform with her again.”

Bullock also believes they have another collaboration in them — and even pitched a possible idea for their next project: a road trip comedy. “It’ll be the bookend of Speed!” the Practical Magic actress told the magazine. “We’ll just be driving really slowly. Pissing the world off. There’s our movie.”