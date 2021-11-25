Keeping Hope Alive?

If Bullock had dated Reeves, she thinks there’s a possibility they could have been endgame.

“Maybe we could have survived. I don’t know,” the Gravity star told Esquire in November 2021. “But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for dinner and try to work together.”

She continued, “And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”