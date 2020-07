Matthew McConaughey

The A Time to Kill costars kept their relationship quiet for two years from 1996 to 1998, when they split. However, they remain pals years later. “It’s the work we both put in. There’s a great amount of respect and love,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2003. “I feel very cared for by Matthew. No matter where he is in his life or where I am in mine — he could be married — I know we would stay close.”