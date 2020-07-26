Tate Donovan

The Miss Congeniality star met the O.C. alum while filming 1992’s Love Potion No. 9. They dated for three years and were even engaged before calling it quits.

Bullock also formed a friendship with Jennifer Aniston because of their relationships with the actor. “We were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say ‘our’ because you and I both partook of this one human being,” she told the Friends alum in her Interview cover story in February 2020. “We both partook of Tate. … Who was a very patient human being, given that he dated us both.”