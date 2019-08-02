Michaela Kennedy Cuomo

Saoirse’s cousin remembered her with shots from their childhood together. “Anyone who’s [sic] path crossed Saoirse’s would instantly feel her infectious charisma and fervor for finding joy in every moment. Her beauty, inside and out, lit up every room that she entered. No matter where you were, as long as you were with Saoirse you were going to have a joyful, hilarious adventure,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Saoirse’s fun loving soul attracted everyone to get to know her, and immediately upon deeper conversation you would recognize that not only is Saoirse the cheerleader that the universe needs, but that she is deeply passionate, authentically caring, and intelligent and insightful beyond her, or anyone’s, years. Yesterday the world lost a light that enchanted everyone and everything around her. Let us honor her life by carrying forth her loving compassion, merriment and her passionate fight for women’s empowerment. The world will be a better place for as long as we can embody Saoirse’s soul. Her legacy lives on through love.”