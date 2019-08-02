Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The activist posted a series of photos featuring Saoirse throughout the years. “We’ve lost our daughter and our children, their sister,” he wrote. “Saoirse was fierce, both in her love for her family and yearning for justice. A fearless adventurer, she inspired curiosity and daring in her friends. But her greatest gift was to find humor in everything and to give us all the gift of her laughter – and our own. The gaping hole that she leaves in our family is a wound too large to ever heal.”