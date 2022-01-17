2015

“I’ve always liked Alabama,” Evans recalled to Birmingham magazine in 2015 of relocating from Tennessee. “When I lived in Nashville and went to the beach, I loved driving through Alabama. Where we live feels like a small town. People are so friendly here. I have four or five girlfriends who are really close. Our kids all play sports, our families get together and have fun. People think I’m always touring but I’m usually here. I used to take my kids with me on tours — now that they’re older, I can’t do that.”