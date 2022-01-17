January 2022 – Arrest

According to the affidavit from the alleged January 15 domestic violence incident, Evans was in the passenger seat of her friend’s car when she allegedly saw Barker “backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed.”

Following a 12-hold, Barker was released on a $10,000 bond. He subsequently shared a statement via his radio show’s Instagram page.

“I am humbled beyond words by the support I have received from friends, supporters and so many in the Alabama family,” he wrote. “To all of you, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for your thoughts and prayers. We all confront challenges in life and my family, and I are facing one now. Unfortunately, headlines and quick-to-publish news stories do not adequately capture the full context and complex fabric of our lives. I love my family dearly and at this difficult time, I respectfully ask for privacy for the sake of my family and especially our kids. In gratitude, Jay Barker. Romans 8:28.”