The Next Generation

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their first child, son August, in February 2021. “She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does,” Ferguson told Us of her youngest daughter one month prior.

In May 2021, the palace announced that the royal family tree would be getting even bigger with the arrival of Beatrice’s first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi later that year.