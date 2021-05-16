January 2021

Adams opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the couple’s plans for their wedding, which was originally set for August 2020. “I don’t know if a lot of your fans know this, but [Sarah is] immunocompromised. She’s a transplant recipient, so she takes pills so that she doesn’t reject this new kidney in her body,” he explained on the “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast. “We have to be super careful about the pandemic, more so than most people our age. We had to push it the first time around, that was tough. The thought was to push it to this year.”

Although they intend to now say “I do” in the summer of 2021, he hinted at possible alternatives the pair have discussed in case they have to delay their in-person ceremony again. “If this thing continues and we’re not able to do it, we’ll do a courthouse. I’m really pushing for Vegas — powder blue suits, Elvis officiant,” he said.