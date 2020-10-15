July 2020

The pair celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary via social media in July. “One year engaged to my best friend,” she captioned two Instagram photos. “So grateful to be quarantined with the love of my life. One day we’ll get married, but for now, I’ll take eating junk food and Netflix all day every day. I love you to Pluto and back baby.” He also shared pics from the proposal, writing, “A year ago today I asked my best friend to marry me. Best decision of my life. Happy engagement anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you +1 anything you say.”