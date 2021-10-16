May 2021

The Lion Guard alum gushed over her fiancé on his 37th birthday in May 2021. “It’s the love of my life’s birthday!!!! Thank you for always dancing silly, singing loudly, laughing contagiously, and loving endlessly,” she wrote via Instagram alongside two photos of the couple. “I miss you more than words can say and, if it’s possible, I love you even more than that. Since we can’t be together, I’d like for everyone to do a classic @wellsadams shimmy in celebration of you! To Pluto and Back Sugar Balls. Can’t wait to finally marry you one day 💋.”