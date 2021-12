November 2021

“Happy birthday to my beautiful bride-to-be. So often I’m in awe of your natural elegance that I have to capture it. Here are some of my favorite portraits that I’ve taken of you, my love. These are all pictures from epic adventures, and I just have to say … get ready for another one 😏. I love you plus one anything you say. Happy birthday, baby!” Adams wrote via Instagram in November 2021.