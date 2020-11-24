October 2020

Hyland shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram in October 2020 to mark her third year of romance with the reality TV star. “Three years ago I asked you when YOU were going to ask ME to be your girlfriend. Now we’re engaged and in the midst of surviving a global pandemic. There’s no one else I’d rather be quarantining with,” the actress wrote at the time. “Being with you literally 24/7 over the past several months has only made our relationship stronger and I’m so lucky to call you my fiancé. I love you to Pluto and back! Happy anniversary sugar balls 😜.”

Adams penned his own tribute to his lucky lady, writing via Instagram, “Happy anniversary sugar tits! The list of things I love about you is longer than my tongue 😛😬love you +1 anything you say.”