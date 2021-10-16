Sarah Hyland Gushes Over Fiance Wells Adams on 4th Anniversary

October 2021

The New York native shared poolside selfies with the radio personality via Instagram on October 15, writing, “Four years of love, travel, laughter, and trust. You’re my world and beyond. One day we’ll get married… and I CAN NOT WAIT for that day. But for now… posing with canned seltzers is more than enough 😂.”

She continued in her post, “I’m so grateful to be able to call you my life partner and best friend. I love you +1 anything you say @wellsadams I am the luckiest ❤️ *cue Ben Folds*.”