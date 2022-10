September 2022

The Best in Dough host admitted to Us that he “cried the entire time” during his wedding to Hyland.

“I was crying like a baby when she turned the corner with her dad and then I was hugging her dad and I was crying with him, then reading the vows, I was crying and you know what … she didn’t really cry at all,” Adams added, noting their reception was a lot of fun. “And I was like, ‘What the heck? What’s going on?!’”