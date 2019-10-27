Pics Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate Engagement Party With Jesse Tyler Ferguson and More Pals By Mariel Turner October 27, 2019 Courtesy of Sarah Hyland/Instagram 11 12 / 11 Delightful Decor Hyland opted for pink floral arrangements. Back to top More News Selena Gomez’s Exact Sweater From ‘Lose You to Love Me’ Is Available at Free People 5 Jeans You Won’t Want to Miss From the BOGO 50% Off Sale at Express Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe Swear by This Product for Their Skincare Routine More News