COVID ‘Panic’

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Hyland explained that she was taking the CDC’s quarantine recommendations seriously because she faced a major health risk given her previous conditions.

“Say someone gets a 24-hour bug, I get it for a week or more. For me, it’s really dangerous. My panic level is pretty high, but I also have a lot of health issues that are very susceptible to stress, so I’m trying to remain calm,” she said on the “Brad Behavior” podcast in March 2020.