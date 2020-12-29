Real Talk

Scars on Display: Sarah Hyland’s Most Powerful Quotes About Her Health Struggles

By
Sarah Hyland's Most Powerful Quotes About Her Health Struggles
 John Salangsang/Shutterstock
13
10 / 13
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

Extra Precautions

As the COVID-19 crisis began to spread across the globe, Hyland shared some of her fears about being more at risk for catching the virus. “I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitized,” the actress said during a March 2020 episode of the “Brad Behavior” podcast, noting that she was doing her best to “remain calm” amid the pandemic. “Say someone gets a 24-hour bug, I get it for a week or more. For me, it’s really dangerous. … My game plan right now is to stay home.”

Back to top