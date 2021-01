Invisible Illness

In August 2020, Hyland got real about what she’s learned about herself through her “invisible illness” and immunodeficiencies. “Every time I feel down, I remind myself that things could be so much worse. … Health is something that a lot of people take for granted,” she told HelloGiggles at the time. “I don’t think some people have had a situation put in front of them to make them really appreciate life, and to know how fragile life is.”