Looking Back

While participating in the viral “Post a Pic” challenge on Instagram, Hyland reflected on a time she was at her “worst but had to fake being okay for a pic.” She posted a photo of herself at a 2017 fashion show with Vanessa Hudgens with the caption, “Was on dialysis and had my heart broken [by ex Dominic Sherwood] just days before this picture. Thank god I had @vanessahudgens by my side at that event.”