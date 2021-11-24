No. 3

The Blind Date star celebrated getting her COVID-19 booster shot in September 2021, reminding her fans to “trust SCIENCE” in an Instagram Story post.

Six months prior, she encouraged her followers to get vaccinated. “The luck of the Irish prevailed and HALLELUJAH! I AM FINALLY VACCINATED!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram. “As a person with comorbidities and on immunosuppressants for life, I am so grateful to receive this vaccine.”

She continued: “I am still remaining safe and following CDC guidelines but once I receive my second dose? I will feel safe enough to go out every once in a while… GROCERY STORE HERE I COME! Thank you to the amazing Drs, nurses and volunteers working every day to help save people’s lives.”