February 2022

“The fear is that I don’t want [us being] a real couple to make you not believe the fantasy of it,” Broderick told Hemispheres magazine of the couple’s costarring roles in Broadway’s Plaza Suite. “I want it to be a believable play. So I always get scared that you might not get lost in the play enough. But as soon as we started it, I didn’t feel that. [Sarah Jessica’s] such a wonderful actor and a wonderful comedian, and people maybe aren’t as aware of her stage chops. They really are something. I think it’s a real pleasure to watch her and be reminded of how good she is at that. As far as the personal, luckily we don’t seem to have gotten into any fights that bleed over from the practice into the theater, or vice versa.”