February 2022

Ahead of the couple’s return to Broadway in The Plaza Suite, Parker told Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen viewers that she knew Broderick was her soulmate shortly after they met. She also recalled their first and second kisses, the latter of which was more memorable.

While the first lip lock “was outside an apartment building,” the second occurred as she was heading into a subway station.

“I had a Ricola [cough drop] in my mouth. It was the dead of winter, and I thought — well, it just seemed like a third party. So I spit it out into my gloved hand because I was getting on the subway. … It was stuck on my glove.”

She explained that it was “a huge investment glove,” but there was no reversing the damage to the designer dud. “It made a sort of mark forever.”