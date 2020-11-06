March 1996

The two lovebirds starred in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway together in 1996, marking Parker’s first time singing onstage in 16 years. “I’m so nervous acting opposite him,” the former Annie star told the Los Angeles Times ahead of the show’s debut. “I don’t know how we’re going to manage this without laughing hysterically at each other. We do not discuss it. I don’t even want to rehearse — I’m going to go onstage with a big blinder on my head — I don’t know what I’m thinking.”