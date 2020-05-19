March 2020

Looking back at her time on Sex and the City, Parker revealed in a New York Times profile in March 2020 that she’d “get so nervous” when her husband came to visit on set. “Like, ‘Matthew’s here! Don’t look at me!’” she told the outlet, noting that “it’s all so embarrassing” thinking back. “[I’m] getting hives just thinking about [Matthew being on set],” she joked.

Although the two didn’t cross paths on the HBO series, the timing was right in 2020 to team up for Broadway. “This is the first time since we’ve had three children that we … are even prepared [to work together],” the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun actress told WSJ Magazine in March. “And it’s hard.”