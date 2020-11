May 1997

The couple surprised 100 guests on May 19, 1997, when they tied the knot at New York’s Angel Orensanz Synagogue. The pair’s friends thought they were coming for a party, not a wedding. In typical SATC fashion, Parker donned an unconventional gown, which was black, not white — and it was off the rack. Their reception featured show tunes that blasted until 2 a.m., according to Brides.