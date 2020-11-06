October 2014

The couple have always trusted one another, especially when it comes to their relationships with their exes. After Robert Downey Jr., who dated Parker from 1984 to 1991, said he wanted to catch up with his former flame in October 2014, Broderick told Us that he was totally cool with it. “Of course, he’s more than [OK to connect her] — they’re great friends,” the Tower Heist actor said at the time. “What would I say? No? Who do you think I am? No, I love Robert Downey and Sarah Jessica Parker so [yes].”