Whipping Up Some Love!

Simply irresistible – in the kitchen! Gellar shared a rare kissing photo of the couple from their home in L.A.’s Mandeville Canyon neighborhood on April 8, 2015. “Please help me in congratulating my husband #freddieprinzejr on the announcement of his first cookbook #BackToTheKitchen coming in 2016 from #rodalebooks,” she captioned via Instagram. “I am very proud to say that I have personally tasted everyone of these amazing #recipes and will continue to. But now all of you will get to share in the amazing food from my absolute favorite chef.”