She’s a Keeper

Gellar and the She’s All That actor attended Tommy Hilfiger’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in September 2003. Two years prior, Prinze Jr. made a bet with Howard Stern that he and Gellar would never get a divorce. “I appreciate the concern, but I’m all good I swear. I know myself,” he said at the time. “She’s the best. Sarah’s the best.”