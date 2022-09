Supportive Sweeties

Prinze Jr. cheered on his wife at her Grudge 2 premiere in L.A. in October 2006. Gellar opened up about her marriage to the hunky star while promoting the franchise’s first film. “It was the choice that was definitely right for me, and we’re incredibly happy,” she told Cosmopolitan magazine in 2004. “Freddie and I have always felt like we were totally committed to each other whether we were married or not.”