Hard Work

Gellar told Us on September 24, 2019, that her relationship with Prinze. Jr. isn’t always easy. “It takes work to have a good friendship,” she said at the time. “You have to call and check in and dedicate that time, and most people aren’t willing to put that work in. So to have a successful relationship, whether it’s marriage, whether it’s friendship, whether it’s business, you have to put the time, if you want to see the results.”