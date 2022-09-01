Road Trip Romance

The Los Angeles native told Us exclusively in February 2020 that his romance with his future wife all began on the set of 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer. Prinze Jr. recalled that Gellar didn’t have her driver’s license when they were filming the horror film in North Carolina, so he started to drive her “and that’s when we became friends.”

“We just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything,” he told Us about the couple’s initial friendship. “‘Cause she was a born and raised New Yorker and I was a born and raised L.A. kid, and we just looked at everything like night and day.”

The duo also bonded over food. Prinze Jr. “thought she was too skinny” and “wanted to cook for her, because that’s what my family does,” the actor added. “So, we started this weekly barbecue thing at her house, and me and my cousins would come over and cook food for her and her friends. And then we’d make sure everybody ate, and that was kind of how our friendship began.”