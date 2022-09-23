Lessons She Learned From Her Marriage

After celebrating two decades of marriage, the entrepreneur noted that keeping her relationship with Prinze, 46, “completely separate” has helped it prosper. “That’s not for public consumption,” she explained to Us. “We sort of experience life together [which is] separate from our careers. And I think that’s really been a blessing for us.”

According to Gellar, she wouldn’t rule out potentially reuniting with her husband onscreen. “Right now I can honestly say we won’t work together because we have young children and we work it out so that one of us is always home,” she explained. “Who’s to say 15 years from now? I can’t speak to what that might look like.”