January 2019

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Paulson revealed that the way she and Taylor reconnected after meeting 10 years prior was through the Good Behavior star’s bold social media flirtation.

The Goldfinch actress told Cohen that the two had “breezed by each other” at a party and then “began following each other on Twitter.” When fellow guest Eichner asked, “Holland Taylor slid into your DMs?” Paulson replied: “She actually did, yes! It’s pretty great!”