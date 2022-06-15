March 2016

The Bird Box actress confirmed during an interview with the New York Times that she was in a relationship with Taylor.

“I can say absolutely that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor,” she gushed about her new partner, but clarified that she wasn’t labeling her sexuality. “If my life choices had to be predicated based on what was expected of me from a community on either side, that’s going to make me feel really straitjacketed, and I don’t want to feel that.”

When discussing the “surreal” attention that came with such a large age gap between them, Paulson revealed that “there’s a poignancy to being with someone older … I think there’s a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what’s important, and it can make the little things seem very small. It puts a kind of sharp light mixed with a sort of diffused light on something.”