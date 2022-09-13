September 2022

Taylor joined her love on the red carpet for a special date night at the Emmys. Paulson rocked a custom, deep purple Louis Vuitton two-piece set for the event with a bejeweled belt. Taylor, meanwhile, wore a gold-and-black tweed jacket with a black top and pants, accessorizing with gold jewelry.

The Gloria Bell actress made sure to give her leading lady some time for solo photographs on the carpet, as she was nominated for lead actress for American Crime Story: Impeachment for her role as Linda Tripp.