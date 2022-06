Chrisley’s Father Approved

Us caught up with Kerdiles, Chrisley and her father, Todd Chrisley, about how the relationship was going in 2018. “[Things] are awesome. He’s great, he’s so sweet and so supportive of what I do, and just wants what’s best for me, whether it’s traveling for work, the next opportunity,” the Belmont University alum said of her beau at the time.

Todd gave his blessing, saying, “I do [approve]. I like Nic.”