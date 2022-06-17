Kerdiles Addressed His Reported Suicide Attempt

In February 2022, Kerdiles did an Instagram Live With Chrisley and her father to discuss a near death experience he had.

The former NHL player explained that after mixing alcohol with medication for “some of the things that I’ve had from COVID,” he blacked out and woke up with a gun by his side.

“I don’t know where I was at in my mental state but between the depression, anxiety, the COVID effects, the medication and the alcohol, I did something that I never thought I would ever do,” he told his followers. Kerdiles also expressed his gratitude for “people like Savannah and Todd” for helping him through difficult times.