1980s

Diamond made his acting debut in 1987, voicing the “Chubby Kid” in Yogi’s Great Escape. The following year he played Deke in Big Top Pee-wee and Big Z in Purple People Eater. He also landed his first big TV show in 1988 on Good Morning Miss Bliss, which was the precursor to Saved by the Bell, at the age of 11.