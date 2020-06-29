Love Lives

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
SNL 45x09 Recap
Scarlett Johansson and Beck Bennett chat during 'Saturday Night Live' promos on December 10, 2019. Rosalind O'Connor/NBC
18
14 / 18

December 2019

The Marriage Story star called Jost the “love of my life” during her SNL monologue.

Back to top