Love Lives Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Nicholas Hautman 4 mins ago Scarlett Johansson and Beck Bennett chat during 'Saturday Night Live' promos on December 10, 2019. Rosalind O'Connor/NBC 18 14 / 18 December 2019 The Marriage Story star called Jost the “love of my life” during her SNL monologue. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Kylie Jenner-Inspired Bikini Will Unlock Your Inner Beach Babe This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News