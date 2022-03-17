February 2022

The parents starred as themselves in an Amazon Alexa commercial, set to air during Super Bowl LVI. In the clip, Jost and Johansson say it’s almost like the smart assistant can read minds, and then they imagine scenarios where Alexa reacts to their thoughts. The blender turns on as Jost bores his wife with details of his tanning plans, and Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies” plays after Johansson assures her husband that love scenes are “the worst.” After Alexa outs them as terrible dinner party hosts, they realize it’s best that the automated system hasn’t achieved telepathy yet.