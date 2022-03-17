Scarlett Johansson Says She Wouldn’t Have Dated Colin Jost in High School

March 2022

While reflecting on the beginning of her relationship with the comedian, Johansson revealed that they met multiple times before she took a romantic interest in him. “He’s a very — I think — a cute guy, but the other times that I was [at SNL], I was in a relationship and I was not [looking],” she recalled during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “This time, it was the timing was right. … I think you have to recognize when it’s not the right person, but sometimes it’s a good person but the timing is off, and it’s important to be open to that too.”

It’s also a good thing that the pair began dating when they did, as Johansson also joked that she wouldn’t have dated her now-husband when they were in high school. “Personally, my brother had that same haircut, both of my brothers, and I just can’t [do that],” the Oscar nominee said after looking at a picture of Jost as a teenager. There’s no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing?”