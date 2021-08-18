Love Lives

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Scarlett Johansson Colin Jost Timeline Their Relationship May 2021
May 2021

The comedian decided to join in the fun by pulling a prank on the actress as she was being honored with a Generation Award at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Jost poured slime on Johansson as she was finishing her speech at the May 2021 event.

“What the f–k?” the Black Widow star asked her husband.

“MTV! You got slimed!” he responded, shortly before being informed that slime was used during Nickelodeon award shows.

Jost did help clean up the accident by offering his wife a towel.

