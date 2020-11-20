Love Lives

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Marry in Intimate Ceremony
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
October 2020

The couple secretly tied the knot more than a year after announcing their engagement. The news of their nuptials was announced by the Meals on Wheels Instagram account.

 

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the statement read. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple.”

