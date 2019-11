On Her Marriage to Ryan Reynolds

“The first time I got married I was 23 years old,” Johansson said, referring to the Deadpool actor. “I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way. It’s a different part of my life now. I feel like I’m in a place in my life, I feel I’m able to make more active choices. I’m more present, I think, than I’ve been before.”