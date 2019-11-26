On the ‘Rub & Tug’ Casting Backlash

Johansson came under fire in July 2018 after she was cast as a transgender man in the film Rub & Tug. While she eventually exited the role, Johansson’s initial reaction was to put out a statement citing other actors/actress who have portrayed transgender characters: “Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.”

While chatting with Vanity Fair, Johansson admitted she “mishandled” the situation.

“I was not sensitive, my initial reaction to it. I wasn’t totally aware of how the trans community felt about those three actors playing — and how they felt in general about cis actors playing — transgender people,” she said. “I wasn’t aware of that conversation — I was uneducated. So I learned a lot through that process. I misjudged that…. It was a hard time. It was like a whirlwind. I felt terribly about it. To feel like you’re kind of tone-deaf to something is not a good feeling.”